BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, today announced that it will present new efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) at the 12th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum, which is being held in La Jolla, CA, from January 30th to February 1st.