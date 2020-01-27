MediciNova Receives Notice of Intention to Grant for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Europe

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).