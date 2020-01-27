MediciNova Receives Notice of Intention to Grant for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Europe

January 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Intention to Grant for New Patent Covering MN-001 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Europe

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

