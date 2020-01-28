Salk Institute initiative to receive more than $35 million to fight climate change

January 28, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Salk Institute initiative to receive more than $35 million to fight climate change

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative to combat climate change using plants, led by Professor Joanne Chory, executive director of the Harnessing Plants Initiative, will receive funding of more than $35 million from over 10 individuals and organizations through The Audacious Project, a highly competitive program housed at TED, the nonprofit devoted to ideas worth spreading. The collective commitments represent one of the largest gifts to a single project in the Institute’s history.

The post Salk Institute initiative to receive more than $35 million to fight climate change appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Click to view original post