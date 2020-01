LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute Board of Trustees welcomes its newest members, Larry Jennings, Jr., and Timothy Schoen. Chaired by Daniel Lewis, the Salk Board helps drive the direction of the world-renowned biological research facility founded by polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk in 1960.

