Aptose Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 in New York City. In addition, William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory K. Chow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, will present at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 10th, 2020 in New York City.