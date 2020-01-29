Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LSX World Congress in London

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the LSX World Congress to be held on February 4-5, 2020 at 133 Houndsditch in London, England.
