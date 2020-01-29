Sorrento and Celularity to Initiate Emergency Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Development for Coronavirus Infection

SAN DIEGO and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced it has initated a clinical and manufacturing collaboration with Celularity, Inc., a Warren, New Jersey, based clinical-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta. The objective of the collaboration is to expand the therapeutic use of Celularity’s CYNK-001, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental-derived Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy, to the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infections.