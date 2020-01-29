Sorrento and Celularity to Initiate Emergency Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Development for Coronavirus Infection

January 29, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento and Celularity to Initiate Emergency Allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy Development for Coronavirus Infection

SAN DIEGO and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced it has initated a clinical and manufacturing collaboration with Celularity, Inc., a Warren, New Jersey, based clinical-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta. The objective of the collaboration is to expand the therapeutic use of Celularity’s CYNK-001, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental-derived Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy, to the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infections.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

July 2, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]

No Picture
News

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

September 5, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]