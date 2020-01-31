Striving for higher res imaging of cells, Harvard team debuts startup with backing from ARCH, Northpond

As scientists race to find new ways to look into what’s going on inside cells, ARCH Venture Partners and Northpond Ventures are injecting $14 million into a Harvard team promising to visualize activity on a “subcellular level” — down to every RNA.

Xiaowei Zhuang

Xiaowei Zhuang and David Walt are two of the prominent scientists behind Vizgen. Zhuang, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator and Harvard professor, was the inventor of another popular super-resolution microscopy method while Walt was a scientific founder of the sequencing giant Illumina.

Vizgen was founded on MERFISH, or multiplexed error-robust fluorescence in situ hybridization, which was invented by Jeffrey Moffitt while he was a postdoc at Zhuang’s lab. MERFISH is, in turn, built on FISH — a technology that’s been used for decades to detect DNA or RNA targ