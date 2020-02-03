Truvian Sciences Appoints Shane Bowen, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Former Senior Director at Illumina, Inc. was Instrumental in Developing the World-Class Sequencing System that Enabled the $1000 Genome

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Truvian Sciences (“Truvian”), a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology, today announced that Shane Bowen, Ph.D. has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering. He will serve on Truvian’s executive team reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Hawkins.

“Shane joins Truvian during a pivotal period for the company. Shane’s experience leading research and technology teams to develop life-changing products will be invaluable as we prepare for the regulatory submission of our benchtop blood testing platform,” said Hawkins. “With Shane’s leadership, we will accelerate development of our compact and fully automated benchtop system that combines chemistries, immunoassays and hematology assays in one device. This is significant as there is currently no single on-site diagnostic platform which covers such a wide range of analytes while providing accuracy that rivals off-site labs.”

Dr. Bowen comes to Truvian from Illumina, Inc., the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Scientific Research in the Department of Research and Technology Development. In this role, he led the research team that conceptualized and developed the patterned flow cell format and manufacturing methods for the NovaSeqTM Series which was commercialized in 2017. He was also instrumental in the development of the chemical patterning technology that supported the commercialization of HiSeq X® Sequencing System, which introduced the $1,000 genome. Dr. Bowen is a primary contributor of over 60 patent applications spanning the fields of nanotechnology, measurement system architecture, advanced image analysis algorithms and advanced manufacturing process technology.

“I am delighted to join the Truvian team and honored to have the opportunity to lead engineering for the organization,” said Dr. Bowen. “I am passionate about developing technology that can have a positive impact on consumers’ health. With the impressive automated benchtop blood testing system Truvian is developing, I’m confident we will deliver a disruptive platform that brings immediately actionable health data to consumers.”

Dr. Bowen holds a B.S. in Physics and Mathematics from the University of San Francisco as well as a M.S. in Applied Physics and a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry, both from the University of California, San Diego.

About Truvian Sciences

Truvian is a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology. Its automated benchtop blood testing system is being developed to produce lab-accurate results for a full-suite of health tests using a small sample of blood. Powered by patented technologies and intelligent integration, Truvian’s system delivers a convenient and affordable alternative to off-site labs, providing immediate insights to inform healthcare decisions. Truvian was founded by individuals with deep domain experience in healthcare, diagnostics and consumer technology. Today, the team has expanded to include top scientists, engineers, and healthcare business leaders — each bringing specialized expertise to drive Truvian’s mission of making routine health testing convenient, affordable and actionable. For more information, visit www.truviansciences.com .

