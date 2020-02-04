The Sanofi-partnered startup finding clinical trials for the 90%

Sanofi wanted help finding new trial sites, so a couple years ago they started talking with a startup down the street – who brought them to China.

The Paris-based startup, Inato, was building a platform to expand the pool of patients for clinical trials. Only instead of advertising or matching patients with trials, as other young companies have, Inato was trying to match pharma companies with the vast majority of hospitals that rarely, if ever, host a trial, even if they have patients better suited to a particular study than a marquee name hospital. Call them a trial platform for the 99% – or, by Inato’s calculations, the 90% of sites that are generally ignored in clinical research.

That might mean connecting Eli Lilly to a hospital upstate of New York City’s Mt. Sinai Hospital w