Obalon Enters into New Stock Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated weight loss solutions company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has entered into a new common stock purchase agreement and registration rights agreement (together, the “Agreements”) with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor, for up to $15 million. The new Agreements replace existing agreements between the Company and LPC.