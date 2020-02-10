AXIM® Biotechnologies Acquiree Sapphire Biotech, Inc. Signs Sponsored Research Agreement with Arizona State University to Develop Metastatic Cancer Inhibitor

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today that its acquiree Sapphire Biotech, Inc. (“Sapphire”) has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement (“SRA”) with Arizona State University (“ASU”) to