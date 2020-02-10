GenMark Diagnostics Announces CEO and Chairman Transition

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that Scott Mendel, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Hany Massarany has stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. A search has commenced to identify a permanent CEO.
