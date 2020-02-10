GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for March 2, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year earnings results after market close on Monday, March 2, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 3096656 approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

