SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PHASTAR, a global CRO, announced today that the company has chosen San Diego as the site for its new U.S. west coast office, which will be led by Dr. LaRee Tracy, PhD, as Director of Biostatistics. The San Diego office will serve as a strategic operational hub to support PHASTAR’s west coast customers and is a key component of the company’s current 5-year growth plan.