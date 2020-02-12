Avidity Biosciences Appoints Joseph Baroldi as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Avidity), a privately-held biotechnology company pioneering Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced today the appointment of Joseph Baroldi as Chief Operating Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Avidity team,” said Sarah Boyce, President and CEO of Avidity. “His industry experience and depth of strategic expertise in RNA therapeutics aligns well with our goals to maximize the value of our AOC platform and advance our pipeline. Joe will be a tremendous asset to Avidity and is a welcome addition to the executive management team.”

Mr. Baroldi brings over twenty years of experience in the life sciences industry to Avidity. Most recently, Mr. Baroldi was Vice President, Business Development at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, where he held several roles of increasing responsibility over the last decade. During this time, Mr. Baroldi led Ionis’ corporate and business development activities, alliance management and competitive intelligence, executing more than twenty transactions that resulted in approximately $2B in upfront cash. Before that, Mr. Baroldi held several roles in strategic planning and scientific research at Hologic (formerly Gen-Probe, Inc.). Mr. Baroldi received his B.S. in Biological Sciences from UC Irvine and his M.B.A. from the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego.

“I am excited to join the Avidity team at this important time in the company’s growth,” said Mr. Baroldi. “Avidity is pioneering a new class of targeted RNA medicines, that if successful, can deliver oligonucleotides to a broad range of cell types. This opportunity is extremely compelling and I look forward to contributing to Avidity’s promising future.”

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is a privately-held biotech company pioneering Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOC™) for treatment of rare muscle disorders and other serious diseases. AOCs combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the specificity of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics to enable more effective targeting of tissues, such as skeletal muscle, immune cells, and heart to create a pipeline of targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics. The company’s lead research program addresses myotonic dystrophy type I, a disease with no approved treatment options. In April 2019, Avidity Biosciences and Eli Lilly announced a strategic partnership to utilize Avidity’s AOC technology to pursue therapeutic targets initially focused on immunology and other indications. For more information, please visit www.aviditybio.com.

