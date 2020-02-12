Ligand buys its way into partnership with Roche, CF Foundation — plus some ion channel tech once owned by Pfizer

Ligand Pharma is once again buying its way into collaborations with some high-profile partners, feeding eight more drug discovery programs into its pipeline at a bargain price.

Its latest acquisition target is the core assets of Icagen, a neuroscience and rare disease-focused player headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For $15 million upfront, Ligand is bagging one neurological program partnered with Roche, a cystic fibrosis project backed by the CF Foundation, as well as six wholly-owned assets.

Additional milestones and royalty earnouts will cap at $25 million.

“Icagen has built deep expertise focused on ion channels and transporters to support target identification and evaluation, and has an established track record in ion channel drug discovery from screening to lead optimization,” Ligand CEO John Higgins said in a statement. “We expect these capabilities will be synergistic across multiple technology platforms at Ligand, particularly with Vernalis and i