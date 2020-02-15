Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

February 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Adverum ” or the “Company” (NASDAQ: ADVM) on behalf of investors. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the results of a clinical drug study of ADVM-022 were false and misleading when made.  ADVM-022 was intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”). 

On September 12, 2019, Adverum issued a press release that disclosed that patients taking the drug in the study suffered significant deterioration in their sight.  Following this news, the price of Adverum’s common stock dropped from $12.00 to $5.96 in one day, a decrease of more than 50%. 

If you lost money, realized or unrealized, on your Adverum investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.  If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adverum-advm-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-adverum-biotechnologies-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301005705.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Ionis appoints C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., to chief scientific officer and promotes Eric E. Swayze, Ph.D., to senior vice president of research

December 18, 2019 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Ionis appoints C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., to chief scientific officer and promotes Eric E. Swayze, Ph.D., to senior vice president of research

New appointments effective January 1, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointments of C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., as chief sci… […]

No Picture
News

Denovo Biopharma Enters into Option Agreement with Rumpus Therapeutics for Selected DB102 (Enzastaurin) Clinical Indications

January 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Denovo Biopharma Enters into Option Agreement with Rumpus Therapeutics for Selected DB102 (Enzastaurin) Clinical Indications

– Broadens Development of DB102 Beyond Oncology and PAH- Monetizes DB102 Prior to ENGINE Data Read-out

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Denovo Biopharma LLC, a pioneer in applying precision medicine to develop innovative therapies, today anno… […]

No Picture
News

Neurelis Announces FDA Approval for Seizure Rescue Treatment VALTOCO® (Diazepam Nasal Spray) that Incorporates the Science of Intravail® for Consistent and Reliable Absorption

January 13, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurelis Announces FDA Approval for Seizure Rescue Treatment VALTOCO® (Diazepam Nasal Spray) that Incorporates the Science of Intravail® for Consistent and Reliable Absorption

— VALTOCO (diazepam nasal spray) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by a care partner outside of the medical setting for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity (i.e., seiz… […]

Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

February 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Adverum ” or the “Company” (NASDAQ: ADVM) on behalf of investors. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the results of a clinical drug study of ADVM-022 were false and misleading when made.  ADVM-022 was intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”). 

On September 12, 2019, Adverum issued a press release that disclosed that patients taking the drug in the study suffered significant deterioration in their sight.  Following this news, the price of Adverum’s common stock dropped from $12.00 to $5.96 in one day, a decrease of more than 50%. 

If you lost money, realized or unrealized, on your Adverum investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.  If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adverum-advm-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-adverum-biotechnologies-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301005705.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference  Live Audio Webcast will be on January 13, 2020

January 6, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference  Live Audio Webcast will be on January 13, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in San Francisco. Kev… […]

No Picture
News

Ionis appoints Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer

January 9, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Ionis appoints Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer repor… […]