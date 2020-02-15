Adverum (ADVM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Adverum Biotechnologies; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Adverum ” or the “Company” (NASDAQ: ADVM) on behalf of investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether certain statements regarding the results of a clinical drug study of ADVM-022 were false and misleading when made. ADVM-022 was intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”).

On September 12, 2019, Adverum issued a press release that disclosed that patients taking the drug in the study suffered significant deterioration in their sight. Following this news, the price of Adverum’s common stock dropped from $12.00 to $5.96 in one day, a decrease of more than 50%.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized, on your Adverum investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

