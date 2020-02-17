MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Advanced NASH in Japan

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) for the treatment of advanced nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
