Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) and Mycology 2020 Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present a poster at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which takes place from Feb. 19-23, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. In addition, the Company will have an oral presentation at Mycology 2020, which takes place from Mar. 13-14, 2020, in London.
Related Articles
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) (“Cidara”) today commenced the previously announced rights offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately $30.0 million (the “Rights Offering”). Under the terms … […]
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives, including immunotherapies, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and … […]
Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives including immunotherapies, today announced that Paul Daruwala, chief operating officer, and James Levine,… […]