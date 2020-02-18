Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) and Mycology 2020 Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present a poster at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which takes place from Feb. 19-23, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. In addition, the Company will have an oral presentation at Mycology 2020, which takes place from Mar. 13-14, 2020, in London.