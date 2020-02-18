Reneo Pharmaceuticals Initiates Clinical Trial in McArdle Disease

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Reneo Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has expanded its clinical development program for REN001, into glycogen storage disease type V (GSD V), also known as McArdle disease. The company is currently recruiting participants into a Phase 1b clinical trial in the United Kingdom and Spain.

McArdle disease is an inherited disorder caused by the inability of the body to break down glycogen in muscle cells. Many patients experience significant exercise intolerance, muscle pain and cramping, fatigue, the breakdown of muscle tissue and potentially kidney failure. There are no approved drugs to treat the disease.

“We believe that activating PPAR delta could provide an alternate strategy for accessing the energy needed to perform daily tasks, which is sorely needed for patients living every day with McArdle disease,” said Niall O’Donnell, Ph.D., president and CEO of Reneo. “With this expansion of our REN001 clinical program, we are presently conducting clinical trials in three separate clinical indications which, if successful, could bring about meaningful improvements for patients suffering from these debilitating diseases.”

In addition to GSD V, Reneo is developing REN001 to treat other genetic myopathies including long-chain fatty acid oxidation defects  (FAOD) and primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM).

About Reneo
Reneo Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for patients with genetic mitochondrial diseases. Many of these diseases are associated with deficiencies in mitochondrial energy production. The company’s goal is to improve daily function and quality of life of patients suffering from these diseases, most specifically, by improving how their mitochondria work, preserving muscle function and preventing muscle injury, weakness and wasting. The experienced team of drug development experts, who have collaborated in many successful programs, is dedicated and passionate about finding effective therapies for these complex rare diseases.

Reneo’s board of directors includes Mike Grey, founder and executive chairman at Reneo; Niall O’Donnell, founder and CEO at Reneo and managing director at RiverVest Venture Partners; Ed Mathers, partner at NEA; Johan Kordel, Ph.D., senior partner at Lundbeckfonden Ventures; Arthur Pappas, managing partner at Pappas Capital and Lon Cardon, Ph.D., chief scientific strategy officer at BioMarin.

 

