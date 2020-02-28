Carisma Therapeutics to Present at March Scientific and Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at two conferences in March, 2020.

Festival of Biologics USA , March 2-4, 2020 : Steve Kelly , Chief Executive Officer, will present at the World Immunotherapy Congress on Monday, March 2, 2020 , at 3:00 p.m. PST . The congress will be held at the Loews Resort Coronado in San Diego, CA.

Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, March 2-4, 2020 : Tom Wilton , Chief Business Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 , at 5:00 p.m. EST . The conference will be held at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe, March 9-12, 2020 : Michael Klichinsky , PhD, Co-Founder and VP, Discovery Research, will deliver a presentation entitled "CAR Macrophage Immunotherapy: A New Frontier for Innate Immunity" on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:55 p.m. GMT . The summit will be held at the Hilton London Canary Wharf in London, UK .

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Khoury-Folkens

612-806-0757

ckhoury@w2ogroup.com

