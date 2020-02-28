Carisma Therapeutics to Present at March Scientific and Investor Conferences

February 28, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Carisma Therapeutics to Present at March Scientific and Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at two conferences in March, 2020.

  • Festival of Biologics USA, March 2-4, 2020: Steve Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the World Immunotherapy Congress on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. PST. The congress will be held at the Loews Resort Coronado in San Diego, CA.
  • Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, March 2-4, 2020: Tom Wilton, Chief Business Officer, will present on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.
  • Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe, March 9-12, 2020: Michael Klichinsky, PhD, Co-Founder and VP, Discovery Research, will deliver a presentation entitled “CAR Macrophage Immunotherapy: A New Frontier for Innate Immunity” on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:55 p.m. GMT. The summit will be held at the Hilton London Canary Wharf in London, UK.

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.
Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Media Contact:
Christina Khoury-Folkens
612-806-0757
ckhoury@w2ogroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-to-present-at-march-scientific-and-investor-conferences-301013550.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Ionis appoints Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer

January 9, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Ionis appoints Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as chief corporate development and commercial officer repor… […]