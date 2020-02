SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CorTechs Labs Inc., the leading quantitative neuroimaging software company, announced today they will be exhibiting at Americas Committee for Treatment & Research in Multiple Sclerosis’ (ACTRIMS) 2020 annual forum, which is taking place from February 27-29, 2020. In addition to exhibiting LesionQuant’s ability to segment and quantify new, active and resolving lesions as well as gray and white matter on the floor at booth number 412, the company will present their