GenMark Diagnostics Announces Global Shipments of ePlex® RUO Test Kits Designed for SARS-CoV-2 Detection

March 2, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Announces Global Shipments of ePlex® RUO Test Kits Designed for SARS-CoV-2 Detection

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced the initial shipments of ePlex Research Use Only (RUO) test kits designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.  Initial RUO test kits were recently shipped to the company’s Hong Kong distributor, as well as several U.S. customers that have access to clinical samples.  GenMark plans to use this information to support submission of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test to address this developing global public health emergency. 

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for November 6, 2019

October 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for November 6, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Management will hold a confere… […]