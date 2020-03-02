GenMark Diagnostics Announces Global Shipments of ePlex® RUO Test Kits Designed for SARS-CoV-2 Detection

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced the initial shipments of ePlex Research Use Only (RUO) test kits designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Initial RUO test kits were recently shipped to the company’s Hong Kong distributor, as well as several U.S. customers that have access to clinical samples. GenMark plans to use this information to support submission of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the ePlex SARS-CoV-2 test to address this developing global public health emergency.