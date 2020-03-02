GenMark Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

March 2, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

July 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference … […]