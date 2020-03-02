GenMark Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Related Articles
GenMark Diagnostics Announces CEO and Chairman Transition
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that Scott Mendel, Chief Operating Officer, has been appoin… […]
GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019
CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference … […]
GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen Health Care Conference
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen … […]