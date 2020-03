SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AntiCancer Inc. has announced that its methionine-cleaving enzyme methioninase prevented mice from becoming obese while on an ultra-high fat diet. Untreated mice on the ultra-high fat diet became obese. Principal investigator Qinghong Han said, “With two oral doses of methioninase per day, dieting will not be necessary in the future, as the methioninase will control excess weight gain. Oral methioninase is being developed both as a pharmaceutical and supplement.” The