LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced that SKIN, the official journal of the National Society for Cutaneous Medicine, has published data showing that combining TERT DNA mutation analyses with DermTech’s Pigmented Lesion Assay (the “DermTech PLA”) improved the test sensitivity for detecting melanoma to 97%, up from a sensitivity of 91% without TERT. "Clinic