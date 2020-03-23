GenMark Awarded BARDA Grant for the Development of ePlex® RP2 Panel

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced it has been awarded a grant from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).