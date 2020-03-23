Prometheus Biosciences Launches Monitr(TM) COVID-19 Assistance Program (M.C.A.P.)

The PROMETHEUS® Monitr(TM) Crohn’s Disease Test is being offered through M.C.A.P., at no cost to qualifying patients*Prometheus’ Monitr CD test, a noninvasive, serum-based test that can aid in the assessment of endoscopic disease activity in conjunction with other clinical findings

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (“Prometheus”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases, announced today that it has launched the Monitr™ COVID-19 Assistance Program (M.C.A.P.) to provide adult Crohn’s disease (CD) patients with access to this valuable test.

“During these unprecedented times, our focus at Prometheus continues to remain on the patients we serve. With the launch of M.C.A.P., we are providing qualifying adult CD patients impacted by COVID-19 with an effective disease-monitoring test at no cost,” said Mark McKenna, President and CEO of Prometheus. “We believe that the adoption of this program by GI physicians could minimize the burden on Crohn’s disease patients as the novel coronavirus continues to impact the global healthcare system. We are working on continued access to our mobile phlebotomy services to facilitate sample collection and mitigate the need for your patients to engage in any unnecessary travel.”

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare providers have canceled or may soon cancel elective outpatient colonoscopies that are used to assess the mucosal status of CD patients. As a result, physicians may need to make therapy decisions for patients with CD without the objective data provided by colonoscopy regarding disease activity. Prometheus’ commercially-available Monitr test, a first-of-its kind, noninvasive serum test aids in distinguishing CD patients in endoscopic remission from those with active disease, enabling more informed treatment management decisions. The Monitr test has been validated, and results presented in Gastroenterology.

Maria T. Abreu, M.D., Director of the Crohn’s and Colitis Center, University of Miami Health System, commented, “As physicians who care for IBD patients, we want to make the best decisions about medications for our patients, especially in the face of COVID-19. Most of us have taken the measure to delay colonoscopies in our patients and we don’t know when it will be safe to have patients return for colonoscopies. I am happy that our Crohn’s patients can benefit from Monitr as a way of determining active disease or healed mucosa. Having patients avoid hospitals and laboratories all together is great during this special situation.”

About the Monitr COVID-19 Assistance Program (M.C.A.P.)

Prometheus Biosciences launched its Monitr COVID-19 Assistance Program to support patients with adult Crohn’s disease. Through this assistance program, Prometheus is providing the Monitr test at no charge for those patients who have lost employment and/or commercial insurance coverage as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.* This program will be available to all qualifying patients from March 23, 2020 through June 1, 2020 where Prometheus Biosciences acts as the billing entity. For all other patients, Prometheus’ existing financial assistance programs are still available. In addition, Prometheus is also working on continued, uninterrupted access to mobile phlebotomy services to facilitate sample collection and mitigate the need for patients to engage in any unnecessary travel. If you have any questions on how to order the Prometheus Monitr CD test, please contact Prometheus’ client services team at 888-423-5227.

About Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad portfolio of novel precision therapeutics and diagnostics for patients living with unmet needs in gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., created through the June 2019 acquisition of Prometheus Laboratories by Precision IBD, is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Prometheus, please visit us at www.prometheusbiosciences.com.

* Program will be available to all qualifying patients from March 23, 2020 through June 1, 2020 where Prometheus Biosciences acts as the billing entity.

