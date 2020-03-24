Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM® Biotechnologies Completes Acquisition of Oncology Research and Development Company Sapphire Biotech, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech” or “AXIM”) has completed the acquisition of leading oncology research and development company Sapphire Biotech, Inc. (“Sapphire”).

In January of this year, AXIM announced that the Company signed a binding term sheet to acquire Sapphire. As part of the acquisition, AXIM has acquired 100 percent of the capital stock of Sapphire and will operate Sapphire as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Sapphire will continue to be led by Catalina Valencia as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Valencia has stewarded Sapphire in the development of its unique patent-pending pipeline.

“Sapphire Biotech has already proven itself to have great potential in just the one year since its founding. We look forward to bringing them into our family of companies and helping them further their efforts in the field of oncology,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “It is very exciting to announce that Sapphire Biotech has both a diagnostic application as well as a promising oncology treatment in their arsenal. This acquisition marks a transformation of AXIM while aligning with the therapeutic cannabinoid analog space.”

Sapphire has licensed a leading compound called SBI-183, which inhibits and suppresses invasion in vitro and metastasis in vivo. The company recently announced that it now holds exclusive license rights to SBI-183 and intends to study the compound’s ability to treat cancer. In February, Sapphire signed a Sponsored Research Agreement with a leading cancer research organization to conduct preclinical studies to develop a metastatic cancer inhibitor using the licensed SBI-183 compound.

“Sapphire Biotech’s research team is making impressive progress in the field of oncology, which is one of the main reasons we were attracted to the company,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “At the end of the day, we want to help as many people as we can. Through this acquisition, we expect to be able to bring treatments to market for the millions of people battling cancer even more quickly.”

In addition to its upcoming research on cancer-treating compounds, Sapphire is also developing a novel line of diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment and recurrence monitoring. One of Sapphire’s diagnostic tools is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for its potential to diagnose pancreatic cancer.

AXIM chose to acquire Sapphire because of its focus on cancer therapeutics for inhibiting cancer growth and metastasis, its diagnostics line, and a world-renowned research team. Through this acquisition, AXIM not only gains Sapphire’s already existing patent-pending portfolio of technologies but also now has the ability to develop new in-house proprietary molecules and potential treatments for numerous diseases.

For more information about AXIM, please visit www.aximbiotech.com .

For more information about Sapphire Biotech, please visit www.sapphirebiotech.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM’s proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company’s enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

