NCCN Guidelines Designate Decipher Prostate as “Recommended” for Men with Adverse Pathology after Radical Prostatectomy

The first and only genomic test to achieve “Recommended” status for the management of prostate cancer patients

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Decipher Biosciences, a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers, today announced that the Decipher® Prostate RP genomic test is now recommended in the 2020 National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology to inform treatment for men with adverse pathology following radical prostatectomy. Further, the guideline recommendations for men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer have been expanded beyond consideration of Decipher Prostate Biopsy in low and favorable intermediate risk disease to now include unfavorable intermediate and high risk prostate cancer.

The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized clinical standard for cancer care and are developed and revised by a panel of expert physicians from 28 leading U.S. cancer centers. The panel revises recommended practice guidelines according to current evidence and advances in cancer care.

Decipher is now standard of care pursuant to NCCN Guidelines for 202,430 prostate cancer patients.

“We are thrilled with Decipher Prostate [RP] being the first and only genomic test to achieve ‘Recommended’ status in the NCCN prostate cancer guidelines, in recognition of the high level of validation, clinical utility, and adoption of Decipher by the physician community,” said Tina Nova, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this significant milestone will drive increased coverage among public and private payers.”

About Decipher Prostate RP and Decipher GRID

Our Decipher Prostate RP genomic tests are currently marketed and sold to physicians treating prostate cancer through the adjuvant therapy decision for patients who have received a radical prostatectomy and are being considered for additional therapy. The test reports the Decipher score which prognosticates a patient’s risk of metastasis within five years. The Decipher score is intended to improve clinical decision making by helping physicians identify patients who have high risk of metastasis and require more intensive therapy or who have low risk of metastasis and can reduce treatment intensity. We have obtained Medicare coverage for patients, including for those who have been diagnosed with adverse pathology following a radical prostatectomy and are being considered for additional therapy. Decipher Prostate RP can help guide physicians to better select the appropriate therapy for a specific patient, which in turn can result in improved patient outcomes.

Decipher GRID is our Real-World Evidence genomic database containing over 75,000 urologic cancer transcriptomes matched to patient demographics and including clinical trial outcome data, which is one of the largest and well-annotated urologic cancer genomic databases in the world. Decipher GRID’s patient data is derived from decades of clinical trials and is continuously being expanded through a growing community of pharmaceutical and academic partners. The diversity of clinical sample inputs, ranging from global clinical trials to standard of care practices in urban, suburban and rural centers, help provide a comprehensive view of the future and current states of the practice of urologic cancer care. We leverage Decipher GRID outputs to partner with investigators and pharmaceutical companies to help identify patient populations that might benefit from earlier use of proprietary drugs or combination therapeutic strategies, or that are prime candidates for novel therapeutics. Decipher GRID is our proprietary engine that drives product development for us and informs the product development efforts for our pharmaceutical partners.

About Decipher Biosciences

Decipher Biosciences is a commercial-stage precision oncology company committed to improving patient care, initially focused on urologic cancers. Our novel prostate cancer genomic testing products, Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Decipher Prostate RP, provide valuable information about the underlying biology of a patient’s tumor, assisting physicians in their selection of an optimal therapy. Our differentiated approach measures the biological activity of a patient’s entire tumor genome, known as whole transcriptome analysis, and applies proprietary machine learning algorithms to help physicians improve therapy selection and accelerate adoption of new therapies into the standard of care. Decipher Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Learn More at:

https://decipherbio.com/

Contact: Joleen Schultz, 760-271-8150, joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nccn-guidelines-designate-decipher-prostate-as-recommended-for-men-with-adverse-pathology-after-radical-prostatectomy-301028637.html

SOURCE Decipher Biosciences