Kallyope lands $112 million Series C to ride the gut-brain axis for another 3 years

Five years after their launch, Kallyope and the gut-brain axis are headed to the clinic — and they’re getting a new hose of cash to do so.

The biotech announced a $112 million in Series C funding that will help bring their lead weight loss drug into the clinic later this year and a drug for irritable bowel disease not long after. The syndicate contains a long list of backers, most of whom had previously invested, including The Column Group, Lux Capital, Polaris Partners, Euclidean Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Illumina Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments and Bill Gates.

“This lead program targets cells in the gut to release hormones tied to satiety,” CEO Nancy Thornberry told Endpoints News. It’s “historically a challenging area for the pharmaceutical industry but we are able to overcome a lot of the previous challenges.”