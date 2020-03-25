Obalon Engages Canaccord Genuity to Explore Financial and Strategic Alternatives

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated weight loss solutions company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that its Board of Directors has decided to explore potential financial and strategic alternatives intended to enhance stockholder value. The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC as its financial advisor.
