Sorrento Launches Novel I-Cell™ COVID-19 Cellular Vaccine Program

March 25, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Sorrento Launches Novel I-Cell™ COVID-19 Cellular Vaccine Program

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has been working on a novel decoy cellular vaccine for COVID-19 (STI-6991) and is in active discussions with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research under IND#019724 regarding the required IND-enabling studies, CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), clinical protocol and end-points for potential accelerated approval. Upon receiving guidance from the FDA, Sorrento intends to submit a full package for an IND filing that would enable human clinical trials to start as soon as possible.

