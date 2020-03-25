Sorrento Launches Novel I-Cell™ COVID-19 Cellular Vaccine Program

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has been working on a novel decoy cellular vaccine for COVID-19 (STI-6991) and is in active discussions with the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research under IND#019724 regarding the required IND-enabling studies, CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), clinical protocol and end-points for potential accelerated approval. Upon receiving guidance from the FDA, Sorrento intends to submit a full package for an IND filing that would enable human clinical trials to start as soon as possible.
Related Articles
SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB™ TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19
SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics Presents Interim Positive Results of Phase 1b Resiniferatoxin (RTX) in Cancer Pain Trial
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced that an interim analysis of an ongoing Phase 1b study of resiniferatoxin (RTX) administered via epidural route in patients with intractable … […]