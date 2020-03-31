Equillium Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $15 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement for up to $15 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor.
