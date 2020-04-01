Cue Health Awarded $13 Million for Rapid, Portable, Point-of-Care COVID-19 Test by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”)

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”), a healthcare technology company, announced that is has been awarded a $13 million contract to accelerate the development, validation and FDA clearance of a portable, molecular diagnostic test capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in less than 25 minutes using a simple nasal swab. The test is part of the Cue Health Monitoring System, which is designed to be a portable device that can perform a molecular test and connect patients to a mobile health platform that features interventional components such as telemedicine consultations.