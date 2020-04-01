SORRENTO AND THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH AT GALVESTON ENTER INTO PRECLINICAL TESTING AGREEMENT FOR COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATES

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced it has entered into a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento’s COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. Dr. Slobodan Paessler, DVM, Ph.D., John S. Dunn Distinguished Chair in Biodefense and scientific director of the Animal Biosafety Laboratory 3 at the Galveston National Laboratory, will be supervising the research.

