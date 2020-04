SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) provides a general corporate update, as follows: “As the business environment has evolved in response to the pandemic, Ligand has remained sharp with our operations and our partners have been highly productive over the past few weeks,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand Pharmaceuticals. “Last week we completed an acquisition, we just signed a deal for a novel FAAH inhibitor out of our Vernalis unit,