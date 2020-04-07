Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
