Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

