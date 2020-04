SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cullgen Inc., a leading biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics based on its proprietary uSMITE™ platform of targeted protein degradation technology, today announced that the company’s internal program to develop selective degraders that target key BRAF mutant proteins has been accepted for publication by the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. BRAF protein, which is necessary for normal cell signaling and cell growth function, is also one of the mos