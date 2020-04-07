DCN Dx to Present Comprehensive Webinar on Rapid Diagnostics

Online series examines improving diagnostics for COVID-19, among other topics

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DCN Dx, an industry-leading expert in the field of rapid diagnostics, will present a three-part webinar series on the fundamentals and use of rapid diagnostics.

I. Point-of-Care Diagnostics: The Fundamentals

April 7, 2020 | 9 a.m. PDT | 12 p.m. EDT | 6 p.m. CEST

What do we mean by “point-of-care testing”? What are rapid diagnostics? And what is lateral flow, the versatile technology that many of these tests are based on? This webinar will look at the fundamentals of point-of-care testing through the lens of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The topics to be covered include:

Point-of-care testing, point of care sampling, and the difference between the two

What are rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs)?

The difference between molecular testing and protein testing

Lateral flow technology and its potential uses

Roles in pandemic response

Serology and antigen testing

Testing strategies and realities for low- and middle-income countries vs. developed countries

II. Getting Useful Data from Rapid Diagnostics, Now and in the Future

April 14, 2020 | 9 a.m. PDT | 12 p.m. EDT | 6 p.m. CEST

Developing a rapid diagnostic test is one thing. Manufacturing them in quantities of hundreds of millions and ensuring they produce quality data in the field that is actionable is another. What are the challenges in the rapid testing ecosystem that limit our ability to respond quickly and are there ways that we can improve this process, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future? This webinar will discuss:

Sampling in the field: blood, feces, saliva, and more

Interpretation of results: digital vs. visual

Innovations contributing to better testing now (and in the future)

The logistics of mass manufacturing of a novel test and getting quality rapid diagnostics tests to the public

III. Getting Technical: What’s in a Diagnostic Test? How Do We Make Better Rapid Tests?

April 21, 2020 | 9 a.m. PDT | 12 p.m. EDT | 6 p.m. CEST

A rapid diagnostic test can be a life saver in the hands of a healthcare professional in the field. Nowhere is this truer than in situations in which time is of the essence. That’s why it’s important to ensure our healthcare providers get the tools and the data they need, when they need them.

But as today’s COVID-19 epidemic has demonstrated, the right supplies aren’t always available when they’re needed. One way to mitigate this challenge is to examine our development and production process to streamline or eliminate bottlenecks where they occur.

This webinar will discuss:

Can we react faster and still be safe and effective? Balancing the risks and benefits of reducing regulation

Technical opportunities for improvement in decentralized testing at the point of care

Getting better data: Is digital the way to go? Cell phones and self-contained readers at the point-of-care

Since its founding more than 15 years ago, DCN Dx has been committed to furthering the rapid diagnostic test market through the continued evolution of technologies and applications related to lateral flow assays. For more information about DCN Dx, visit dcndx.com.

