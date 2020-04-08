Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM® Biotechnologies Receives New U.S. Patent Issuance for Chewing Gum Comprising Cannabinoids and Nicotine

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech” or “AXIM”) has been issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a method to use a chewing gum composition of cannabinoids and nicotine according to a patented formula to treat or alleviate tobacco smoking.

“As proven by the estimated $21.8 billion smoking cessation market, there are many people across the globe looking to quit smoking,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “AXIM now has the opportunity to potentially provide consumers with a unique and effective option to help them do so.”

The USPTO granted this allowance from AXIM’s patent application 15/494,514 filed on April 23, 2017. AXIM’s robust intellectual property pipeline now includes nine patents, one newly issued allowance and 13 patents pending. Most notably, AXIM holds a patent for chewing gum as a delivery mechanism for all cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD).

“AXIM is proud to have secured many cannabinoid-based patents over the past year and become an industry leader in cannabis intellectual property,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “We’re looking forward to continuing to develop many proprietary supplements to promote wellness for all of our customers.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM’s proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company’s enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

