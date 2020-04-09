FDA Grants CalciMedica Permission to Begin Dosing CM4620-IE in Patients with Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia under a Newly Opened IND

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of acute and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced it has received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the use of CM4620-IE in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia who are at risk for progression to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). CM4620-IE is a potent and selective small molecule CRAC channel inhibitor that prevents CRAC channel overactivation, which can cause pulmonary endothelial damage and cytokine storm in COVID-19. It has demonstrated clinical safety and potential efficacy in patients with hypoxemia secondary to systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) from acute pancreatitis.