SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call. Earnings webcast details: Location: http://investor.resmed.com Date: Thursday, April