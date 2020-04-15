Mesa Biotech Announces Ingo Chakravarty as President and CEO

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Directors of Mesa Biotech, announced today the appointment of Ingo Chakravarty as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Mr. Chakravarty succeeds Dr. Hong Cai, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesa Biotech since 2010. Dr. Cai will remain actively involved with the company in her new role as Chief Technology Officer. “I am thrilled to be able to focus my efforts on research and development and leverage the potential of our Accula™ molecular diagnostic platform in additional markets and applications,” said Dr. Cai.

Dr. William Brody, Chairman of the Board, said, “Mesa Biotech, under Dr. Cai’s leadership has achieved extraordinary success with the successful launch of two FDA cleared products for Flu A/ Flu B and RSV, and the more recent Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the 30 minute point of care Accula SARS-CoV-2 test. Entering our next phase of growth, Mr. Chakravarty is the right person, at the right time, to lead Mesa Biotech.”

“It is remarkable what Mesa Biotech has achieved over the past decade,” said Ingo Chakravarty, President and CEO of Mesa Biotech. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a dedicated, high performing team. Together we will seize the opportunity and be part of the global response to the current and any future infectious disease challenges that require us to quickly generate the most accurate diagnostic data possible – anytime, anywhere.”

Ingo Chakravarty has led expansive growth in several diagnostic/genomic companies. He has over 25 years of experience and a proven track record in capital formation and building and leading high performing organizations in healthcare that create differentiated solutions, outperform in the marketplace and generate sustainable, long term growth.

Mr. Chakravarty most recently served as President and CEO of NAVICAN Genomics and previously spent two decades building global businesses in the oncology and infectious disease marketplace, holding senior leadership positions at GenMark Diagnostics, Gen-Probe, Roche and Ventana Medical Systems.

About Mesa Biotech Inc.

Mesa Biotech designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes next generation rapid molecular diagnostic tests, bringing the superior diagnostic performance of nucleic acid PCR amplification to the point-of-care. Mesa Biotech’s Accula™ Flu A/Flu B and RSV tests have obtained CE Mark in the EU and 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both products are distributed in the United States by Sekisui Diagnostics under the Silaris™ brand. Mesa Biotech has also secured a number of strategic agreements for distribution in Europe and Asia. For more information visit http://www.mesabiotech.com.

Contacts: Commercial & Business Development Media Information Steven Sepulveda Joleen Schultz ssepulveda@mesabiotech.com joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com Cell: 813-258-2641 Cell: 760-271-8150

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesa-biotech-announces-ingo-chakravarty-as-president-and-ceo-301040774.html

SOURCE Mesa Biotech Inc.