Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 6

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) announced today that it will report first quarter financial results after the Nasdaq market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Neurocrine will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a company update that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 800-894-5910 (US) or 785-424-1052 (International) using the conference ID: NBIX. The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine’s website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with 28 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company’s diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson’s disease, chorea in Huntington disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, epilepsy, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

