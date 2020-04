SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announces the Illumina SARS-CoV-2 Data Toolkit, a new suite of data analysis tools and workflow functionality for researchers working with the virus using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The toolkit makes it easier for researchers to detect and identify the SARS-CoV-2 viral sequence in their samples and contribute their findings to critical public databases. Illumina is making the toolkit available at no cost to the global research com