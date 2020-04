SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Nuvotronics, operating within its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division, provided advanced multi-frequency antenna technology to enable the successful validation of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s (NASA-GSFC) Snow Water Equivalent Synthetic Aperture Radar and Radiometer (SWESARR). Snow is critical to Earth’s ecosystem. It reflects sunlight back to space, insulates Earth’s surface and delivers life sustaining w