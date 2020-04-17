Dorothee Kern’s path from basketball star to founder of billion-dollar biotech(s?); Five Prime Therapeutics hands the reins to Genentech vet

I assure you that I did not plan to do this. I wanted to write a little story about proteins and cancer, nuclear magnetic imaging and a scientist turned entrepeneur of billion-dollar biotechs. Maybe a touch on communist East Germany. A sprinkle on her (what I assumed had been) past life as a world-class athlete. I did not — would not — plan on writing a story about someone succeeding “on-the-court and off-the-court,” a story held together by what I assumed would have to be forced parallels between basketball and science.

And then I spoke to Dorothee Kern, and the first thing she told me to explain her work was a basketball analogy, one about her own game. And when I followed up, asking about any connection between basketball and why she got into biotech, her second response is: “I want to win and cure patients … there’s this competitive spirit, but you want to win the championship, you have to get drugs on the market.”

The first response was about an a