MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

April 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of glioblastoma.  This new patent has improved therapeutic claims compared to the first patent which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of glioblastoma, which was granted last year, and has a later expiration date than the first patent.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

October 7, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rece… […]