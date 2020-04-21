MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of glioblastoma. This new patent has improved therapeutic claims compared to the first patent which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of glioblastoma, which was granted last year, and has a later expiration date than the first patent.